Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 255,551 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.