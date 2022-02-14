American International Group (AIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AIG stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.