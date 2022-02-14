American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 3,953,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

