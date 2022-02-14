American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 312.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

