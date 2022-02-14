Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,466,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

