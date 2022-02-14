Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.62.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.
