Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

In other InfuSystem news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $516,527.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,239,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

INFU traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.