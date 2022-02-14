Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. 14,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,117. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

