Altium Capital Management LP Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,990 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.88% of Cardiff Oncology worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 6,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,255. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

