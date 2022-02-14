Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 5.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.95. 280,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,825,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

