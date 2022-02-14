ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALORU opened at $10.05 on Monday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000.

