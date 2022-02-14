ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.
Shares of CPBLF opened at $8.43 on Monday. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.
ALS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALS (CPBLF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.