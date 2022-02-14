ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of CPBLF opened at $8.43 on Monday. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

