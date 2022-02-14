Alpha Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $13,256.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,085.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00792717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00220210 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

