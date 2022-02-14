AlloVir, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AlloVir in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ALVR opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $43.97.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,958 shares of company stock worth $229,613 over the last ninety days. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.