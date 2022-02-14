Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 75.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

