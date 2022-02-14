Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $328,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $405.96 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

