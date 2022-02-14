Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,910 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 252,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 36.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVD opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVD. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

