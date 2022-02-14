Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Brightcove by 49.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Brightcove by 56,641.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

BCOV stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.86 million, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

