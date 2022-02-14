Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

VPG stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.