Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 2,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,624 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

