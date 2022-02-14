Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,315 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.9% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $136.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

