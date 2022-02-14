Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $7.34 Million in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSKY. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

