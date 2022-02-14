Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.64 Million Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.