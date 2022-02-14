Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.64 Million Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRQ stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.95.
Turquoise Hill Resources Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
