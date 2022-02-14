Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,949.11 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,143.00 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,004.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,810.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.