Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $244.39 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.80 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.06.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

