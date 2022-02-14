Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AKRTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

