Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

