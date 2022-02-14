Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $20.24 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
