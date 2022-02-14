Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $20.24 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

