Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $244.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $243.80 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

