Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $244.39 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.80 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.06.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

