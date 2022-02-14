Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.45. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $243.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,591. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day moving average of $284.06. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $240.38 and a one year high of $316.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

