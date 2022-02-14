Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 170,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,952. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.