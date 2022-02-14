AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AIkido Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIKI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.39. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

