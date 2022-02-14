Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 96.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

AMG opened at $142.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $132.62 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

