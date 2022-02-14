AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AERC opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51. AeroClean Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on AeroClean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

