Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,160.92) to €2,500.00 ($2,873.56) in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

