Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000.
FLTW opened at $45.66 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02.
