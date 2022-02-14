Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trupanion by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trupanion by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

