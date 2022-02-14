Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

FLQG opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

