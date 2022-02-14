Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 54.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.