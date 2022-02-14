Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKL opened at $4.97 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

