Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADVZF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.