adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $128.99

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.99 and last traded at $130.21, with a volume of 66919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

