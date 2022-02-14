Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $325.50 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.11. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

