Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$18.76 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$16.97 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The firm has a market cap of C$313.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

