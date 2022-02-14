Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

