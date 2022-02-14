AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.000-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.66. 242,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. AbbVie has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $144.42. The company has a market cap of $248.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

