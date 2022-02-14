Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $126.37 million and $31.05 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00004825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00036732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00104298 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 64,255,803 coins and its circulating supply is 62,491,640 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

