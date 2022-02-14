A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 3.7%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 4,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 4.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in A10 Networks by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 588,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

