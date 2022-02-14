A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $74.96 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $855.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $330,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $776,161. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

